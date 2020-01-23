LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A picture of a Louisville teenager celebrating her 15th birthday with a rainbow sweater and birthday cake is getting national attention.
The photo led to Kayla Kenney's expulsion from Whitefield Academy, a private Christian school in Louisville. And on Thursday, Kayla's family filed a lawsuit.
They are suing the school under several grounds, including defamation and invasion of privacy, claiming the school outed Kayla to the public.
The photo of Kayla was apparently the last straw for Whitefield Academy. The school does not approve of homosexuality.
"They made an assumption about a child's sexual identity based on a birthday cake and a sweatshirt," said attorney Georgia Connally, who filed the suit in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
The suit identifies Kayla as an LGBTQ child, but Connally said she was not openly gay before she was expelled.
However, Connally said the lawsuit is not about discrimination.
"This lawsuit is about whether or not (the school) followed their own rules when they expelled Kayla, and they didn't," she said. "They skipped a whole bunch of (disciplinary) steps and went straight to plan Z, in my book, which is expelling a 15-year-old based on a photo."
According to the expulsion letter, "The administration has been made aware of a recent picture posted on social which demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs." The letter also referenced a previous meeting:
"We made it clear that any promotion, celebration or any other actions and attitudes that are counter to Whitefield's philosophy would not be tolerated."
"The school went to the media to defend themselves," Connally said. "They have a privacy policy, a confidentiality policy, that's also in the contract, and they didn't follow it. And that put a child in harm's way."
Even though this deals with a private school, Connally said there's "no exception" for breach of contract.
"There's no religious exception for defamation, invasion of privacy, intention inflection of emotional distress," she said. "There's no exception for those rules. If those things were done, then they're just as liable as a public entity would be."
Whitefield Academy hasn't responded to calls and emails for comment.
