LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC are bringing back their spring break and summer camps.

The camps for soccer players ages 6 to 18 opened registration Monday. 

According to a news release, almost 1,000 children were hosted during 10 afternoon and evening sessions in 2021. The camps are hosted at the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center on Edith Road.

The camp is intended to challenge players from beginners to elite youth players.

