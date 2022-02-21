LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC are bringing back their spring break and summer camps.
The camps for soccer players ages 6 to 18 opened registration Monday.
According to a news release, almost 1,000 children were hosted during 10 afternoon and evening sessions in 2021. The camps are hosted at the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center on Edith Road.
The camp is intended to challenge players from beginners to elite youth players.
