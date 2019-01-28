LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tax season officially started on Monday, Jan. 28, and Louisville leaders are offering free help to some residents.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides IRS-certified volunteers to offer free tax services at 17 sites across the city. The service is available to people or families who made less than $64,000 last year.
The VITA campaign and Louisville AARP sites processed more than 14,000 returns in 2018.
"Tax preparation services make a really significant difference in the lives of low- to moderate-income members of our community," said Brittany Sims, a spokeswoman for the program. "VITA is a resource that helps families build financial stability by allowing them to keep 100 percent of their tax refund in their pocket."
To schedule an appointment, call (502) 305-0005.
The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:
- Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.
- Bates Community Development, 1228 Jackson St.
- Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway
- Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.
- Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
- United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.
- Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.
For a complete list of VITA locations, including mobile sites, as well as hours of operation, call Metro United Way's 211 help referral service.
