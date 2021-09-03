LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville property owners may get to keep a little bit more of their own money this year.
According to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office, property tax rates in Louisville are dropping slightly. This year, the countywide Metro real property tax rate will go from 13 cents per $100 assessed value to 12.89 cents, according to a property tax ordinance filed n Friday with Louisville Metro Council.
That change amounts to a $1.10 savings for every $100,000 of assessed property value and must be approved by Louisville Metro Council.
"Despite the impact of COVID-19, our economy is continuing its pre-virus momentum," Fischer, said in a statement. "A decrease in property tax rates is a tangible benefit for our citizens."
The Urban Service District real property tax rate will move from 36.71 cents per $100 of AV to 33.46 cents per $100 of AV. This equates to a decrease of $12.50 per $100,000 of property value.
"Ongoing growth in our local economy and the continued demand for real estate results in the growth in property values are the factors contributing to the downward movement in our property tax rates," Metro Chief Financial Officer Monica Harmon said in a statement.
About 25% of the city's budget is funded by property taxes, according to the mayor's office.
"The proposed real property rate changes represent the allowable 4% growth on the existing property tax base under state House Bill 44 and do not require a general vote by the public," the mayor's office said in the news release. "The proposed rates are consistent with the FY22 budget adopted by the Metro Council in June, which increased the property tax revenue estimate from $157,030,000 to $163,350,000."
Louisville residents can comment on the proposed property tax rates during a public hearing at noon on Thursday, Sept. 23, in Room 106 at Metro Hall.
If Louisville Metro Council approves the ordinance, the rates take effect on property tax bills released by the sheriff in early November.
