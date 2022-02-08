LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After six deaths at Louisville Metro Corrections in the past three months, Louisville Metro Council is preparing to send a message.
In the past 15 years, the jail in downtown Louisville has averaged three deaths per year, but in 2022, three people housed at the jail have died.
Councilmember Jecorey Arthur shared a video on social media saying he's working on legislation to free some low-level offenders to make more room in the jail.
"We learned that in mid-January, 18 people incarcerated at your local jail had bonds of $500 or less, simply because they did not show up to court and got bench warrants for low-level offenses," Arthur said.
My condolences to families that have been failed by the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. The entire agency needs to be investigated. Until then our office is about to start paying low-level bonds because no one should pay for a misdemeanor with their life. pic.twitter.com/GKPvNCP9UL— Jecorey Arthur (@jecoreyarthur) February 7, 2022
Arthur wants a full, independent investigation into the jail.
"This jail, this hell hole, needs to be thoroughly investigated by an outside party," Arthur said. "When I say outside, I don't just mean outside of Louisville, I mean outside of government."
The Public Safety Committee will consider an ordinance for a no-confidence vote in the jail leadership at its meeting Wednesday.
Arthur said a person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections costs around $110 a night, so decreasing the population inside the jail would decrease taxpayers' costs.
"Hopefully we can prevent deaths, because no one should have to pay for a misdemeanor with their life," Arthur said.
Related Stories:
- Sixth inmate dies at Louisville Metro Corrections in 3 months
- Half of Metro Corrections inmates who died in the past 3 months died by suicide
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.