LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After six deaths at Louisville Metro Corrections in the past three months, Louisville Metro Council is preparing to send a message.

In the past 15 years, the jail in downtown Louisville has averaged three deaths per year, but in 2022, three people housed at the jail have died.

Councilmember Jecorey Arthur shared a video on social media saying he's working on legislation to free some low-level offenders to make more room in the jail.

"We learned that in mid-January, 18 people incarcerated at your local jail had bonds of $500 or less, simply because they did not show up to court and got bench warrants for low-level offenses," Arthur said.

Arthur wants a full, independent investigation into the jail.

"This jail, this hell hole, needs to be thoroughly investigated by an outside party," Arthur said. "When I say outside, I don't just mean outside of Louisville, I mean outside of government."

The Public Safety Committee will consider an ordinance for a no-confidence vote in the jail leadership at its meeting Wednesday. 

Arthur said a person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections costs around $110 a night, so decreasing the population inside the jail would decrease taxpayers' costs.

"Hopefully we can prevent deaths, because no one should have to pay for a misdemeanor with their life," Arthur said.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags