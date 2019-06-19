LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ordinance being considered by the Louisville Metro Council would mean having a small amount of marijuana in Louisville would likely not land anyone in jail.
Under state law, possession of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor, and that could mean up to 45 days behind bars.
Metro Council's proposed ordinance cannot and does not change that, but it would make possession of small amounts of marijuana — a half-ounce or less — the lowest priority of enforcement for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
"This is not a piece of legislation that encourages criminal activity," District 1 Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green said. "This is about criminal justice reform."
Green, who is a co-sponsor of the ordinance and chairs the Public Safety Committee, said the proposal would free officers to focus on violent crime.
"We should be spending all the efforts we can to reduce homicides, to reduce drug trafficking," she said. "That's where the effort should be going to."
But LMPD said it already considers possession of small amounts of marijuana a low priority.
Spokesperson Jessie Halliday said officers are free to use their own discretion and, over the years, the number of citations has been decreasing.
"That probably has to do with sort of public beliefs about marijuana," she said. "But, again, it's still illegal in Kentucky, and so we're required to enforce the law."
Jean Porter, the spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer, echoed that assessment.
"First, marijuana is still illegal in Kentucky, and the mayor has a constitutional duty to uphold the law," she said in a statement. "Second, LMPD already prioritizes violent crime."
District 13 Metro Councilman Mark Fox, who is a former LMPD officer, opposes the ordinance. He said it sends the wrong message that marijuana is legal.
"I would hate one of our citizens to be in a park and fire up some marijuana, only to be cited by a police officer who is certainly within their authority to do that," Fox said.
Fox also said he does not want police officers to get the message that the council is trying to tie their hands.
Green said African Americans are disproportionately arrested and jailed for marijuana possession, as opposed to just receiving a citation. She believes the ordinance would help correct that disparity and disagreed that it sends a negative message.
"What it does is send a positive message to all of Louisville about what our priorities are," she said.
Green said she expects a vigorous debate.
You can read the full text of the proposed ordinance here.
