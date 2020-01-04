LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Protests were held in Louisville and around the country Saturday after the killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top general, and some are wondering if the high tensions between the United States and Iran could lead to more fighting.
Three dozen anti-war protesters stood at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Douglass Boulevard wanting their voices heard about what they believe was the mishandling of the drone strike that killed Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport early Friday. The protesters, some with Veterans for Peace, were joined by those participating in anti-war demonstrations occurring in cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Los Angeles, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Seattle.
Many of the protesters at the Louisville rally held signs and chanted, "No more war." Several cars honked horns as they passed by. Some in attendance said President Donald Trump and the Pentagon acted illegally and violated the constitution the War Powers Act and International call by calling for the strike.
"We’re really concerned with the raised question of why he just wasn’t arrested at the airport if he was such a prominent figure and terrorist," said Harold Trainer, a Vietnam War veteran who was one of the protesters.
Others at the rally voiced fears that Soleimani's death could spark more uprising in the Middle East and make an unstable situation even worse. Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, threatening an attack on at least 35 American targets, according to a report from Fox News. Thousands of U.S. soldiers have deployed to Kuwait to serve as reinforcements.
"We have lost a lot of troops there," Trainer said. "We have spent a lot of money there, and the killing of this general is only going to precipitate the problem."
U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said the strike needed to happen to prevent more lives lost. Senior state department officials said Soleimani was planning attacks against U.S. interests and personnel in the region.
"Soleimani’s schemes and his agents killed hundreds of American service members in Iraq and Afghanistan," McConnell said Friday. "He personally oversaw the state-sponsored terrorism that Iran used to kill our sons and our daughters. And as we've seen in recent days and weeks, he and his terrorists posed an ongoing and growing threat to American lives and American interests. Soleimani made it his life’s work to take the Iranian revolutionary call for 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' and turn them into action."
