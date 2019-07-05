LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's budget battle has raised some questions about how the city is run. But, a new nationwide survey ranks the Derby City as one of the best.
Wallethub puts Louisville 28th in its list of the nation's best-run cities.
It looked at factors like unemployment, the percentage of the population in poverty, violent crime, infant mortality, the median household income and long-term debt per capita.
Louisville did not score well in other areas, though. The city came in 81st for economy, 99th for safety, 110th for infrastructure and pollution, and 122nd for health.
Lexington was one of the top cities in the nation, ranking 5th overall.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.