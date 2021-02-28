LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow, a Louisville native and Grammy-nominated rapper, is having "another dream come true."
Harlow, 22, will be the musical guest during the March 27 episode of "Saturday Night Live," according to a tweet from the official SNL account.
"I grew up watching SNL with my family every weekend," Harlow said in a tweet Sunday announcing the news. "I vividly remember seeing Kanye (West) perform Love Lockdown and Heartless in 2008. Thank you for making this happen. Another dream come true."
An Atherton High School graduate, Harlow found monster success in 2020 with his song "WHATS POPPIN," which landed him on the Billboard Hot 100 list for the first time in his career. From his EP "Sweet Action," the song also earned Harlow a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Harlow performed "WHATS POPPIN" during his TV debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in February 2020. He ended the year by dropping his debut album, "Thats What They All Say," which landed at number five on the Billboard 200 in its first week.
"SNL" alum Maya Rudolph will host the March 27 episode featuring Harlow.
