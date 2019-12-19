LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville musician is giving back to the community in which he grew up.
Rapper 2KBABY held a holiday drive Thursday at Iroquois High School. Food, toys and other things people need during the holidays were donated.
The south Louisville native said he wanted to give back to encourage others to do the same.
"Don't nobody else do it. Tell me someone else do it," he said. "I see everybody else make it out and don't come back, know what I'm saying?"
2KBABY is considered an up-and-coming rapper. His songs have been streamed online more than 20 million times.
