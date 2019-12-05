LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government has been recognized with a top financial reporting award.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada gave the city's leaders a certificate of achievement, the ninth year in a row they've received the award, which recognizes the transparency and access governments provide to the public.
In a news release, Mayor Greg Fischer credited Director of Finance Monica Harmon and her team who prepared the most recent financial report.
