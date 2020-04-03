LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five more people are dead with illnesses related to COVID-19 in Jefferson County as of Friday, the biggest daily jump deaths so far, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on his daily press conference.
The additional deaths bring the total in Jefferson County to 14.
Fischer reported an additional 33 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County, bringing the total to 274.
But because the virus does not always present symptoms, he said the real number of infections could be hundreds of times higher than that.
Fischer said the pleasant weather projected for the weekend will be a test of Metro residents and implored people to stay home and not to gather in groups.
"We still get reports of people -- all parts of town and all demographics -- gathering in groups and acting like we are not in the middle of a global crisis," Fischer said.
Mayor has some pictures ... "Everybody loves Dairy Del, just get 6 feet apart" pic.twitter.com/h4DjRJ805Z— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) April 3, 2020