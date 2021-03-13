LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County reported a decreasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the ninth consecutive week.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and local health leaders held their weekly virtual Town Hall COVID-19 briefing Saturday.
Jefferson County reported 1,023 confirmed cases and 26 deaths for the week of March 7. The county's weekly reported case count is its lowest since last September.
"Life is beginning to change and for the better," Dr. Jon Klein, University of Louisville professor of medicine, said. "We should enjoy it."
Nearly a quarter of residents in Jefferson County have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We're beginning to push 40% of the city that has some form of immunity to the virus," Klein said. "That just means there are fewer places for the virus to go and make people sick."
Jefferson County is currently averaging around 7,000 doses administered a day, but Fischer expects vaccinations to increase dramatically in the next three weeks.
Related Stories:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky and Indiana
- Louisville to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for anyone in Tier 1C
- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate remains below 4%
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.