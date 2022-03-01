LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grim streak ended in Louisville at the close of February.
According to Christopher 2X, a community activist who runs Christopher 2X Game Changers, there were nine homicides last month, the first time Louisville has reported less than 10 homicides in one month since February 2020.
2X said one month alone isn't enough to say there is a downward trend.
"We can't stay at nine and eight homicides a month, to be quite frank with you, because we still tinker around 100 homicides a year even at those numbers," he said."
There have been 26 reported homicides so far this year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.