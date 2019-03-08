LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may seem like a race against time to solve Louisville's $65 million budget problem, but one Metro Councilman said that's not the case.
Councilman Kevin Kramer, the chair of the Republican Caucus, said it's a four-year problem.
"We don't have to solve a four-year problem in four weeks," Kramer said.
While Democrats released a plan Thursday that is both a mix of budget cuts and tax increases, Kramer said he isn't going to release a plan.
"If you come up with a plan in March, you're basically coming up with a budget," he said. "We don't need a budget until the end of June."
A deadline for council has been set for March 21, because you have to give the state insurance bureau 100 days notice before a tax hike can take affect in July. If the deadline is missed, a tax hike would have to wait until July 2020.
"What the mayor wants is a tax increase, so he's created this false sense that we have to have it, and we have to have it now," Kramer said.
Otherwise, Fischer has proposed devastating cuts to emergency services and other programs.
But Kramer points to a similar budget problem from several years ago. He said Between 2004 and 2008, Louisville saw an increase in pension liability by about 82 percent. He added that the current increase in the pension liability is 65 percent.
"We saw a larger increase in our pension liability in those four years than we do in this one," he said.
Kramer said Mayor Jerry Abramson made some tough choices at the time, including with his staff.
"He said, 'I'm going to have to ask you to take a 10 percent cut in pay,'" Kramer said. "If you look at the number of employees Mayor Abramson had that were making over $100,000 and the number that Mayor Fischer has making over $100,000, what you'll find is that number is nearly double."
Kramer says it's those types of decision that are just the start of fixing this problem.
