LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Norton Infectious Diseases Institute in downtown Louisville was chosen as the only site in the U.S. to study RSV in adults.
The study funded by Pfizer will look at some of the best ways to identify the virus in adults with a long-term goal of determining which adults are most impacted.
Patients ages 40 and older who are experiencing respiratory symptoms and admitted to one of Norton Healthcare's hospitals are invited to participate in the study.
The study currently involves about 300 people, but the goal is eventually to enroll up to 3,000 people over the next two years.
