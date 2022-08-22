LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident.
In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday.
“I had been telling my mom that somebody was going to hit it, and it was me!” Harris said.
It took a minute for the win to sink in. “I saw the five keys pop up and knew I had won. I just kept looking at the screen,” Harris said.
Harris told officials that sleep wasn't an option after finding out they had won the game’s progressive jackpot of $283,486.83. The progressive jackpot starts at $100,000 and increases with each purchase of a participating progressive jackpot Instant Play game.
“I kept lying in bed reading the email from the Kentucky Lottery confirming I had won. It’s a pretty crazy feeling,” Harris said.
Hours later, Harris was at Kentucky Lottery headquarters to get a check for $201,275.65 (after taxes).
Harris said they also won $800 on the same game last week. “The stars were just aligned. It’s been a great week.”
The first thing Harris plans to do is pay off their student loans.
