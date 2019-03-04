LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday night, Louisville taxpayers will have another opportunity to discuss the city's budget crisis.
A second public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Mayor Greg Fischer's proposal would triple the city's insurance tax. The proposal would gradually increase the city's taxes on insurance premiums to 15 percent.
The mayor says the tax increase would increase the average family's insurance by $12 to $13.
Fischer claims that without the tax increase, the city would be forced to cut jobs, including police officers, EMS workers and firefighters.
