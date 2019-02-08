LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville's effort to find more space for its impound lot may have stalled, even as crushed, busted and abandoned cars continue to litter some Louisville streets.
That includes the 2002 Ford Escape parked in front of Michael Knopf's home.
"The tires are going flat," said Knopf, referring to a car that isn't his or his neighbor's. "I think the major concern is it might have been a stolen vehicle with the license plate removed."
It's been sitting there near Bradley Park for three months.
"I've called about a dozen times," Knopf said. "It's frustrating. It really is just frustrating."
He added that he feels he's been "given the run-around."
"We've still been told that the city needs to buy the property to house the impound vehicles, because they have a surplus of vehicles and the lot has been overflowing," he said.
Louisville leaders have been saying since at least 2017 that the city needs a new impound lot.
There are cars as far as the eye can see at the current Butchertown facility. Although there is room there for 1,800 vehicles, many days, there are more than 2,000 crunched together. Some are abandoned and destroyed, while others are being stored as evidence in criminal cases.
The city hosted walk-throughs and public hearings trying to drum up ideas on 15 acres of flat land for a new lot.
"They put out a request for proposals, and they received those proposals, and I know they're evaluating each of those," Louisville Metro Council President David James.
But more than a year later, busted, beat-up cars still litter Louisville's streets.
Even so, James said the impound lot remains a priority, even at a time when the city is looking to cut dollars wherever it can.
"It's a quality-of-life issue for our citizen," James said. "It feels like the effort has stalled, but the only one who can answer that is the administration."
Calls to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's team, as well as Louisville Forward, were met with a text saying they don't have an update to provide at this time.
For Knopf, no answer is an answer in and of itself. And it drives him crazy.
"As a taxpayer, I think we deserve better," he said.
One thing James is adamant about is that he does not want the impound lot to end up in west Louisville.
