LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you live in Metro Louisville, there are a lot of places and activities you're being asked to avoid. It is all part of the ongoing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
But that doesn't mean you have to be confined to the house.
Right now, a lot of local parks, playgrounds and basketball courts have been shut down, but local golf courses and walking trails are open for business.
With the sun shining and warmer temperatures all around, Wednesday was a beautiful day for a walk, run, ride or even outdoor yoga.
"We walk outside all the time, if we can't get into the gym," said Travis Murphy.
The novel coronavirus has shut down every gym in the city, so Murphy and John Selent got their daily exercise on the Big Four Bridge.
"Because I'll go crazy if I sit in my house," Selent said. "I live alone with two cats and they also urged me to get out and be with my own kind."
Despite a lot of cabin fever in the air, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer took drastic steps this week, hoping to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"For those that are bummed out about the parks and such, I am bummed out too," said Fischer.
On Tuesday, the city closed Waterfront Park playgrounds and basketball courts.
"I was hoping that would not be necessary, but too many people have shown that they have yet to grasp the serious nature of this threat and were gathering in our parks and ignoring social distance guidelines," Fischer said.
But if you're an avid golfer, go ahead and hit the green and take a swing.
"I work in the hospitality industry and we're completely shut down," Jeff Williams said.
Williams was one of dozens of golfers at Seneca Golf Course on Wednesday.
"It's nice to get out here and hit some golf balls," he said.
Golf courses across the city are busy, but they're also requiring players to practice social distancing.
"I've played a couple of rounds where they're making people ride one person per car and it seems to be going okay. I love it," Williams said.
City officials say Waterfront Park will be monitored to determine if more limitations are needed.
