LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents can begin applying for Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP).
The program is designed to provide direct payments to utilities provides on behalf of residents. Applications for LIHEAP's spring enrollment period will be accepted through June 30, unless designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
Applicants must be Jefferson County residents and have a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines. Residents can apply regardless of the status of their utility bills.
"Now more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many lower-income families are struggling to pay their energy bills," said Tameka Laird, director of Louisville's Office of Resilience and Community Services, in a news release. "Our agency is proud to serve on the front lines helping through COVID, offering financial assistance like LIHEAP to families who need it the most."
To schedule an appointment to apply, call (502) 991-8391 or click here.
