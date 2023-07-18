LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD officers were outside a Louisville Kroger Tuesday night, but not because a crime was committed.
Several families had the chance to speak face to face with police and share what they want to see from LMPD moving forward.
Every other week, LMPD sets up a 'community engagement' event outside of a Kroger. Tuesday's "Stop Stop Gun Violence" event was in the Highlands off Bardstown Road.
"I've seen them in the building, I talk to them when I see them, but I haven't seen this big push like they have now, which I think is great," John Dwyer, who shopped at Kroger, said. "It's good to see the officers, see the people on the job. It connects the community. It connects everybody."
Police connect with about 300 people at each event, walking and talking with them as they go into the store or back to their cars.
Officers also hand out hot dogs and chips, help the kids get balloon animals and face paint, and handout pamphlets with safety information.
It's all in an effort to build trust within the community.
"Them getting to see police officers not just behind their cars or pulling people over, but to look them in the eye and talk to them and see that they are moms and dads, just like I'm their mom and dad, that work too," Jean Thompson, who stopped by the event with her kids, said.
Many told WDRB News they want to see police officers being "kind and approachable" in other areas of town, too.
"I would love to see more positivity, if they could bring that to the west end area, the east end, or Shively," Natacia Washington, who brought her kids to the event, said. "Just a lot of more community involvement when it comes to the Black and Brown and people of color. That's what I would love to see, especially the women, the women police officers. I have four daughters, so I know I would like to see more of that."
For LMPD, these community events provide an open line of communication between the department and the public.
"Any complaint you have is huge to us -- whether it is a parked car, or vehicles getting broken into, or people going through your neighborhood at night time," LMPD Sgt. Tony Sacra said. "We want to know about it so we can address it. So, that's why we go out to the different locations. So, we go to the people, instead of the people coming to us."
People also said they want to see more homelessness outreach and less violent crime on the streets.
"Kind of like walk by crimes, where they walk by and break into your car and stuff, but other than that, it seems like a good community. It seems like they do a lot of good around here. It's quiet peaceful and their presence is shown in a good way. They care and we know that they care," Justin Sutherland and Nathan Sharp, who stopped by the event, said.
One woman also told WDRB she'd like to see more LMPD officers patrolling on bikes like other larger cities.
If you missed Tuesday's event, LMPD will have another one in a couple of weeks.
