LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wheels are in motion.
On Wednesday night, Louisville residents had the chance to weigh in on a $1 million project to convert several one-way streets into two-way streets.
The goal of the project, which will transform Chestnut Street/River Park Drive and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, is to improve safety and connectivity, city officials said during a virtual meeting. Advocating for the project, officials said Louisville has benefitted from converting one-way streets before.
"It's going to greatly reduce a lot of the crashes we have along this corridor, as well as the severity of those crashes," said Michael King, an urban planner with Louisville Metro Government.
Some residents who live in the areas impacted by the project expressed support, while others voiced concerns about the logistics of bikes lanes and parking.
"How people can park on both sides of the street and you're still gonna have two lanes of traffic — I just don't, I can't visualize, and I've lived in the west end all of my life," one resident said. "I see how those streets are."
"As far as the accidents, a lot of the accidents are coming from the adjacent streets because of the stop signs," another resident said. "Some people aren't paying attention, and they just roll through the stop signs. I would like to see more actual stop lights."
Later in the meeting, one resident claimed the city is "only truly doing this because of the new sports facility," the Louisville Urban League's state-of-the-art sports and learning complex on the corner of 30th and Market streets that hosted its first event Wednesday.
"This is not because of the sports complex," King replied. "Again, this is part of a larger initiative where we are looking at all the one-way streets in our community."
Officials said they will continue to hear feedback from community members. To watch Wednesday's meeting in full, visit Develop Louisville's Facebook page.
If the project moves forward, officials said work could start in the fall.
