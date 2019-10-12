LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is raising money for the family of a teen girl who died after suffering an asthma attack at the Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville.
River Road BBQ hosted a fundraiser on Saturday for the family of 15-year-old Trinity Jackson.
She died after having an asthma attack while working the festival two weeks ago. Her mom told WDRB her inhaler stopped working.
They rushed to get Trinity help from the medical tent, but her mom was forced to carry her daughter through the festival to wait on an ambulance. But, by the time it showed up, Trinity had already passed away in her mother's arms.
The restaurant says all the money they made Saturday will go straight to Trinity's family.
"Everything that we sell today, all of the proceeds will go to the family to help pay for the funeral expenses, and all of the tips," Jon Gudmundsson, owner of River Road BBQ, said. "So we are hoping to help raise enough money to where they can feel secure in these times."
The restaurant will accept donations for Trinity's family all week for anyone wishing to help.
