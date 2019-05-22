LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight people were shot in Louisville in separate incidents within a 24-hour period.
The shootings left two dead and six injured.
The most recent shooting happened Tuesday, just before 10:30 p.m. Police say they found a man shot to death inside his home on North 18th Street.
So far, no arrests have been made in that case.
Police have no suspects in a deadly shooting on Brashear Drive earlier on Tuesday, either.
Police are also investigating several shootings in different locations, including one on Larkwood Ave, one at a nightclub near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Parkway, a shooting on Oboe Drive, and a shooting on Grand Avenue.
Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
