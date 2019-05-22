Shooting scene - 8 people shot in Louisville from May 21-22, 2019

Eight people were shot in Louisville in the past 24 hours spanning May 21, 2019, to May 22, 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight people were shot in Louisville in separate incidents within a 24-hour period. 

The shootings left two dead and six injured.

The most recent shooting happened Tuesday, just before 10:30 p.m. Police say they found a man shot to death inside his home on North 18th Street.

So far, no arrests have been made in that case.

Police have no suspects in a deadly shooting on Brashear Drive earlier on Tuesday, either.

Police are also investigating several shootings in different locations, including one on Larkwood Ave, one at a nightclub near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Parkway, a shooting on Oboe Drive, and a shooting on Grand Avenue.

MAP - Shooting locations where 8 people were shot in Louisville in 24-hour period from May 21-22, 2019

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

