LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community leaders in west Louisville are gathering to reflect on recent developments in the Russell neighborhood during a three-day event.
"Russell Place of Promise" has worked to create authentic, resident-centered, place-based investment, and "restore pathways to wealth creation for Black families," according to its website.
Cassandra Webb, the co-lead of Russell Place of Promise said the convening "is an opportunity for Louisville to really showcase why its black community is so important. It has always been full of vibrancy, it just needed that additional investment."
Wednesday's session started around 1:30 at the Russell Place of Promise & Cities United Office at 1718 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., with a welcome and kick-off planned from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at The Gathering Place at 1619 W. Main Street.
Thursday's events will start with breakfast at the Louisville Central Community center at 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., while Friday's breakfast will be held at the Norton Sports & Learning Center at 3029 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. That's when a learning session will be held to discuss a proposed development at 30th and Madison.
Webb said participants will "be able to listen to our investment strategies into the people and places of the Russell neighborhood."
The organization's first convening in 2018 highlighted several multimillion-dollar investments in the Russell community, including the Norton Healthcare Sports Complex.
Meanwhile, the sports complex isn't the only investment in the Russell neighborhood: Norton Children’s will establish a pediatrician office in the Seven Counties building on West Broadway.
"It is so important to have that, because we want to make sure that if your son or your daughter is sick, if they need to establish care with a primary care they have the opportunity to do so," said Dr. Crystal Narcisse with Norton Healthcare.
The West Broadway location will feature exam rooms and lab space Norton says it represents nearly 700,000 of investments in the community.
The Russell Place of Promise organization recently published a book called "For the people Next door" that details the stories and history of residents in the Russell neighborhood.
CLICK HERE for more information and a list of topics to be covered at the "Russell Place of Promise" convening.
