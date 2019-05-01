LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's airport is gearing up for travelers in town for the Kentucky Derby.
Thousands of passengers are expected to fly into Louisville for Saturday's race, but the day after Derby is expected to be the busiest day in the airport's history. Around 14,000 passengers are expected to be screened through security on Sunday.
Before the crowds arrive, officials with the Transportation Security Administration are reminding travelers of what they can and can't bring on board an airplane. Officials displayed a variety of items confiscated by agents during screenings including guns, knives and brass knuckles. But they also showed peanut butter, shampoos, liquor and other items many travelers don't realize they can't pack in carry-on luggage.
TSA regional spokesman Mark Howell says separating food items like Derby Pies and bourbon balls can speed up the process.
"We found that prohibited items can lead to four times longer wait times than when people follow the rules. So, just doing a quick sweep of your personal belongings before you come to the airport -- five minutes just to make sure you don't have those items in your carry on bag-- it's going to speed things up for you, when you're going through security. And it's going to speed things up for us while we're screening passengers," Howell said.
The airport is bringing in TSA officers from other regional airports to help. But they suggest some guidelines on the TSA website for air travelers:
Carry-on and Checked Luggage:
- Travelers should check TSA regulations at www.tsa.gov for information about what items are permitted in carry-on or checked luggage.
- Consult your airline regarding carry-on restrictions, since they vary from airline to airline.
- Remember 3-1-1: 3 oz. containers; 1 quart-sized, clear, zip-top bag taken out of carry-on luggage and placed in bin; 1 per passenger. Containers larger than 3 oz. will not be permitted in carry-on luggage.
Checkpoints:
Security Checkpoint Hours at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are: 4:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m daily.
- Screeners ask that you have boarding passes and a government-issued, photo I.D. in-hand.
- Prepare to remove shoes, coats and outer garments and place in a tray along with your purse, laptop, backpack, etc.
- If you have one, you also must remove your one quart-sized, zip-top bag of liquid, gel or aerosol products from your carry-on luggage and place it in a bin to be screened.
