LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coronavirus concerns are starting to hit home as Louisville's airport, UPS and local universities keep an eye on the outbreak.
More than 300 flights come and go daily at UPS Worldport. UPS is following guidelines from the World Health Organization for its 500,000 employees.
"Probably the primary thing we're looking at is the effect on people around the world, both our employees and the general public," said Jim Mayer, a spokesman for UPS Airlines.
UPS is giving their pilots masks and hand sanitizer. Planes going to and from Asia get sanitized in Alaska when they stop for fuel.
"We're also requiring employees in China and other places who are working around our airplanes to wear masks as well," Mayer said.
Fewer packages are coming from China due to the coronavirus, where the outbreak started. The World Health Organization said the ones that are coming to the U.S. are not a threat.
"What the World Health Organization has said is that the virus doesn't live long on surfaces like packages," Mayer said. "So there really isn't concern, according to them, that you might get the virus on a package."
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport released a statement Wednesday:
"Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) takes health concerns seriously and follows the guidance provided by public health officials at the federal, state and local levels. Although the CDC has not implemented enhanced screening of passengers at SDF, we encourage passengers to increase personal hygiene and frequent hand washings. The airport is increasing the number of hand sanitizing stations in the terminal for the passengers' convenience. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, the airport is increasing our use of disinfectant and cleaning in high-touch areas such as handrails and restroom doors."
Lou Conkling, the co-owner of Knights Travel, is getting a as many as three calls a day from customers with concerns.
"To have the coronavirus issue kind of come up at this really busy time just throws a little bit of extra work on us," Conkling said. "We're able to find ways to work around it as long as it really doesn't involve in and out of China mainland, China or Hong Kong. Pretty much, the airlines are flying everything at full capacity."
He's had to reroute some customers, but there are no cancellations.
"At this time, everybody is still on board with everything they're doing except the Asian market," Conkling said. "Asian market has just shut down."
Travel is suspended for the University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University and Bellarmine University. EKU even removed options all together in China for study abroad students for now. UK and EKU also have workup groups that meet weekly about the coronavirus.
