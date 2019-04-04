LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual "Pothole Blitz" is now in progress.
Some of the city's potholes are big enough to cause serious damage to vehicles, and several drivers say they've spent hundreds of dollars for repairs.
That's why crews are now moving across the city in a grid pattern, patching any potholes they find. During last year's blitz, the city began using a new technique and tool: an asphalt recycling machine. It uses infrared light to heat the damaged asphalt of the pothole, softening it so that it can be reworked, blended with new asphalt and smoothed out.
The result is a smoother patch than traditional pothole repair methods.
Potholes on interstates should be reported to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Metro Public Works repairs both local streets and state routes. Residents can report potholes to MetroCall in one of three ways:
- Via Twitter, using the hashtag #502pothole.
- By clicking on the "Report a pothole" link on the city's website, Louisvilleky.gov.
- By calling MetroCall at 311 or (502) 574-5000.
The "Pothole Blitz" continues through the end of April.
