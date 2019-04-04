LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual "Pothole Blitz" is now in progress.
Crews are moving across the city in a grid pattern, patching any potholes they find. During last year's blitz, crews began using a new technique and tool: an asphalt recycling machine. It uses infrared light to heat the damaged asphalt of the pothole, softening it so that it can be reworked, blended with new asphalt and smoothed out.
The result is a smoother patch than traditional pothole repair methods.
Citizens can report potholes to MetroCall in one of three ways:
- Via Twitter, using the hashtag #502pothole.
- By clicking on the "Report a pothole" link on the city's Web site, Louisvilleky.gov.
- By calling MetroCall at 311 or (502) 574-5000.
The "Pothole Blitz" continues through the end of April.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.