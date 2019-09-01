LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Buddhist community celebrated a monumental moment Sunday.
After 18 months of construction, the Buddha Blessed Temple on Third Street Road opened it's doors to worshipers and the public for the first time.
The center acquired nearly 15-acres three years ago and.
The center will offer social programs on a weekly and seasonal basis with the theme "Changing Minds, Transforming Lives."
Sunday's opening celebration featured Vietnamese and Buddhist cultural, culinary and spiritual traditions.
