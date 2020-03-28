LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Louisville announced a temporary closing because of the novel coronavirus.
In a release on Saturday, founder Steve Wilson said he is closing all nine of the 21c properties to protect the health and welfare of guests, employees and the community. He said they will reopen as soon as it's safe.
21c Museum Hotels were founded in Louisville by Wilson and his wife Laura Lee Brown with the first location at the corner of Seventh and Main Streets. The hotel is known for its red penguins that line the building and the 30 foot tall gold replica of Michaelangelo's David statue.
The small line of boutique hotels are well-known for art and interactive displays through out their buildings including the guest rooms.
21c has locations in nine cities including Lexington, Cincinnati, Nashville, Oklahoma City and Bentonville, Arkansas. Additional locations are in Chicago, Illinois, Des Moines, Iowa, Durham, North Carolina, Kansas City, Missouri and St. Louis, Missouri.
