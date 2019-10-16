LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization that is helping end the cycle of poverty has garnered national recognition.
A celebration was held Wednesday morning at the Family Scholar House near downtown Louisville as dozens of people gathered to mark the opening of the city's first HUD EnVision Center.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development selected the Family Scholar House to be a HUD EnVision Center because of the organization's outstanding work. Under the guidance of the Trump administration, EnVision Centers, according to HUD's website, were designed to help people receiving federal funds to achieve self sufficiency.
The Family Scholar House helps single parents and foster alumni further their education by providing services like housing and childcare.
HUD's EnVision Center will now further services to low-income families to help them build a better life.
"Our city and its diverse communities have witnessed remarkable success in leveraging public-private partnerships to provide resources to our citizens, particularly those in need," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. "And with this new endeavor we look forward to collaborating with Family Scholar House, HUD, the Louisville Metro Housing Authority and other EnVision Center partners to help provide the training and resources Riverport area residents need to become self-sufficient."
Among the speakers Wednesday morning was Niah Gilmore, a mother referred to as a Family Scholar House success story. Gilmore is now a nurse working to get a doctorate degree.
"Just like I tell all of my patients whenever I go to work every day: In some point in everyone's lives, we all need help, and we all need hope," Gilmore said.
HUD representatives said there are less than 20 HUD EnVision Centers in the country.
This will now further help the Family Scholar House serve more than 9,000 people each year.
