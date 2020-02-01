LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Festival of Faiths announced the theme of its 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday.
The 2020 installment of the Louisville-based festival, which aims to explore how different faiths address a common issue, topic or theme, will run from April 21 through 25 at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and Cathedral of the Assumption.
This year's theme is "Sacred Stories — Contemplation and Connection." Festival organizers held a annual preview Saturday at the Brown Theatre.
