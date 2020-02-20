LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — We're getting a first look at some of the changes underway at Louisville's Galt House.
Construction crews have gutted the hotel and renovated 600,000 square feet of the building thus far as part of the more than $80 million renovation effort.
The overhaul also includes a new ballroom and guest rooms.
So, why make all the changes?
"What we wanted to do is re-imagine the hotel and give people a reason to stay," said Scott Shoenberger, president and CEO of Al J. Schneider Company. "And that's not just to sleep here, that's to be able to dine here, to be attractive for Louisville — for large groups, for citywide groups. We are the headquartered hotel for the city and we want to continue to be."
A new rooftop bar and restaurant, Swizzle, is expected to open in April in place of Rivue Restaurant.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.