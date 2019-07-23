LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The so called "gnome bandit" is facing more charges after his latest arrest Sunday night.
Forty-five-year-old Barton Bishop is accused of stealing yard gnomes, patio furniture and plants last year from homes in the Highlands. He was arrested in July in Georgia and charged with dozens of counts of theft.
A warrant was issued for Bishop's arrest after he didn't show up for a hearing on Sept. 24 of last year. Police caught up with him on Oct. 11, and he was arrested again.
On July 11, LMPD officers on patrol spotted Bishop driving a car with expired tags near the Green Belt Highway. Police stopped Bishop, but he sped away as detectives were approaching the car.
Investigators received information that Bishop had returned to his home, and that's where they found him Sunday night. A police spokesman says detectives entered the home and found Bishop hiding in "some sort of secret spot" under a staircase. The spokesman says a police K9 bit Bishop after he refused to surrender.
Bishop was taken to the hospital and treated before being booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.
Along with the original 69 counts of theft, Bishop faces several other charges, including failure to appear, fleeing and evading, and driving with expired tags.
