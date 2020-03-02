LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the third year in a row, readers of CraftBeer.com have named Louisville’s Holy Grale bar as the best beer bar in Kentucky.
The local bar, at 1034 Bardstown Road, is housed inside an old Unitarian church built in 1905. Patrons today worship primarily beer and can choose among more than two dozen beers on tap and more than 70 bottled brews.
Great bars feature an “impressive craft beer menu, a stellar atmosphere and servers who know their stuff,” Craftbeer.com says on its website. Holy Grale “has a rotating beer collection that celebrates its favorite beers from all over the world.”
Lori Beck, owner of Holy Grale, said she was honored to be recognized.
“Our customers, who travel to visit us from both near and far, is what makes Holy Grale so special,” she said in a news release. “With their support and encouragement we are able to oﬀer some of the most esoteric, interesting, and well-made beers available to us.”
The bar’s website on Monday listed tap beers ranging from the King George Brown Ale from Monnik Beer Co. in Louisville, to international classics, such as the hefeweizen from Freising, Germany-based Weihenstephan brewery.
The bar also offers appetizers, such as pretzel bread with spicy cheddar cheese, salads and main dishes including a pork schnitzel sandwich, a bacon burger and cheese spätzle.
CraftBeer.com says on its website that beer bars “play an important role” in the growth of the country’s more than 8,000 small and independent breweries.
“We hope beer lovers use our list as a guide to explore new bars that support craft breweries,” the website reads.
