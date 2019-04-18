LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of homeless people are living in Louisville, according to a report released Thursday.
The Coalition for the Homeless put out the 2018 Louisville Homeless Census data, which says that nearly 7,000 homeless people were served by Jefferson County's homeless service providers.
That number also includes services from street outreach teams.
The total number of homeless served is up 4.3 percent from the year before.
The coalition noted the visibility of Louisville's homeless crisis has drastically increased over the last two years.
Officials say the homeless are having a hard time finding safe locations for camps and are setting up in well-lit, visible downtown areas.
