LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the first Friday of Lent, and Christians everywhere are firing up the fryer.
The St. Gabriel Fish Fry on Bardstown Road serves between 1,500 and 1,700 pieces of fish to about 700 people every Friday during Lent. The fish fry runs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. every Friday for the six weeks before Easter Sunday.
“We are welcome to everybody,” said Matt Lambert, marketing and communication director at St. Gabriel. “It's really a good time. People enjoy it whether you're a member here or not.”
One local business supplies all the fish for more than 25 different churches throughout greater Louisville. The Hungry Pelican on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek sells more than 22,000 pieces of fish a week during Lent.
“Of course, the first Friday of Lent is always the craziest,” said Al Feige, the owner of The Hungry Pelican owner.
It takes three days of cutting the fish and five hours of breading. The fish is from “north Atlantic waters,” according to Feige.
“Not all (the churches) will do six weeks worth, but some of them will do seven,” Feige said.
To see a full list of churches offering fish fries in Louisville and southern Indiana, click here.
Coypright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.