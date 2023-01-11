LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's interim police chief took over a department with battered public trust just over a week ago.
With the Louisville Metro Police Department facing federal sanctions and down hundreds of officers, Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has seen 10 homicides in the first 10 days of 2023, the most recent taking place Tuesday night in the Russell neighborhood, where two men died and a juvenile was injured after being shot.
"No one should be in a position where they're losing a loved one," said Gwinn-Villaroel.
The interim chief believes a key way to increase transparency and dismantle distrust the public has in LMPD is through open communication with the community.
"Having division among anyone, it doesn't serve the purpose in moving in a great way, in a great direction in which we need to be because everybody should feel safe in Louisville. Period," she said.
Gwinn-Villaroel said she believes working hand-in-hand with the community is the best way to tackle the issue, adding that she wants to open the door and invite citizens to be part of their public safety plans.
"They want to make sure they understand what we're doing. We should actually embrace that, that the community understands their rights and understands the law and how we're working with them," she said. "They need that and so going in there, being intentional that way, is going to actually build so many other relationships that I feel very strongly that we'll see a great union."
Gwinn-Villaroel said she's starting a program called "Conversations and Cuts," where she and other officers will go into barber shops and salons to have what she called "the tough conversations," working to build up relationships with the community.
"So they can ask us those questions, why we do what we do and, when we do it, how we do it, those conversations need to be had, and so you'll see more of that," she said, adding that going into barbershops, churches, and other community spaces to meet people where they are is critical because "we need to dismantle distrust, and one of the ways you can dismantle distrust is by communication and actually education."
LMPD is also still under the ongoing federal investigation by the Department of Justice that followed after police killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020, leading to much of the distrust in the police department that still lingers in the city. Many expect that investigation to lead to a consent decree, which is a mandated contract with the federal government that will change Louisville's police department by setting a timeline for measurable reforms overseen by someone outside the department.
"We'll just be ready for when it does and then we'll digest it and then we'll move forward with it," said Gwinn-Villaroel.
The department must move forward despite its shortfall: a near 300-officer shortage and finding the right people for the job.
"We are working on that every day," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "And we're actually working on our marketing strategies and how can we actually recruit better.
It's a long list of challenges Gwinn-Villaroel hopes to tackle head-on.
While she is being considered for the role of LMPD's new permanent police chief following the resignation of Erika Shields, Gwinn-Villaroel said she will certainly consider taking on the role.
"I want to make sure that I'm the right fit for the administration, for the mayor, that I'm the right fit for the community and definitely the right fit for LMPD," she said. "If it's myself or someone else, I just want to make sure it's the right person for this department at this time."
