LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It has been the viral video everyone’s talking about: John Travolta mistaking a Louisville drag queen for Taylor Swift at the Video Music Awards on Monday night.
“To be at the VMA’s … I was a kid watching that show. It’s a piece of history,” Jade Jolie, whose real name is Joshua Green, told WDRB News on Wednesday night.
Green, who lives in Louisville, often impersonates Swift during club performances.
Jolie and several other stars of Swift’s “You need to calm down” video went on stage with Swift to accept the Video of the Year award, and Travolta mistook Jolie for Swift and initially tried to hand Jolie the award.
“I was super flattered! I was, like, ‘Get out of here!’ Clearly I was doing my job good,” Green laughed. “Before we could have even realized what happened, it was being posted online and stuff like that. Taylor laughed, and she said I should have took it. She was so sweet.”
Travolta’s flub made Jolie a top trending item on social media Tuesday.
Swift’s “You need to calm down” features several well-known drag queens and is a song about LGBT inclusion. The video has more than 122 million views.
Swift made sure the theme of inclusion continued and will be giving each person in the video an actual VMA trophy.
“All of us are receiving two Moon Men because of Taylor," Green said. "Everyone that was part of it. So I am going to have an actual VMA in my house, which is insane."
Swift and Jolie even posted a video minutes after appearing on stage clearly excited about the coveted win.
Several times a week, Green performs at PLAY Dance Bar in Louisville, where he’s called home for more than four years. It has been a whirlwind few days for the Louisville resident who couldn’t be more grateful for where he is today.
“This is the most magical time of my life," Jolie said. "This has been the best year of my life ever, and I couldn’t be happier."
