LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says Louisville will see a rise in crime, with fewer officers to fight it, if Metro Council doesn't vote to approve his proposed tax increase.
Fischer's comments came Tuesday morning at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where the Louisville Metro Police Department was conducting vehicle training for its latest recruit class.
His statements were the latest push in his campaign for in increase in the tax on insurance premiums to cover a $65 million budget deficit caused by rising pension costs.
Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad say if Metro Council does not approve a tax increase, then cuts will come to LMPD.
Conrad says the cuts will mean no new recruits will be hired for a year. He says that adds up to fewer officers on the streets, increased response times, pulling resource officers out of schools, and ultimately, more crime.
The mayor denies using scare tactics in an effort to gin up support for the tax hike. Instead, he says he's highlighting the threats to public safety because that's where most of the city's budget dollars go.
And, he said, the city's police force would not be the only department to suffer.
"We could eliminate all of our funding for Metro Parks -- which includes our community centers -- eliminate all of the funding to the libraries, eliminate all of the funding for The Louisville Zoo, eliminate all of the funding to Metro Animal Services, and eliminate our Codes and Regulations Department," Mayor Fischer said. "Eliminate all of those, and we'd still be millions of dollars short of meeting our pension obligation, which we are legally required to do."
As the mayor stages similar events across the city, Metro Council members are holding town halls in their districts to hear what taxpayers think.
This story will be updated later today with what Metro Council members are hearing.
Metro Council must vote on the tax hike by March 21, so it can go into effect by July 1.
Previous stories:
Metro Council Budget Committee meeting focuses on pensions amid $65 million deficit
Another Metro Council Democrat says he's 'up in the air' on mayor's tax hike plan
Louisville Democrat says passage of mayor's tax hike isn't a certainty
- Pension bill's sponsor hopes support from Kentucky teachers builds momentum
Insurance premium tax increase public hearing schedule announced
- Insurance agent group tells Louisville mayor his tax hike proposal is unfair
Mayor Fischer pushes for tax hikes during visit with firefighter recruits
- Metro Council begins discussing pension crisis, potential tax hike
Small Jefferson County cities may not need revenue from Fischer tax plan
Louisville mayor proposes tripling tax on insurance premiums to close budget gap
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.