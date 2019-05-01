LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popular clay tennis courts are not opening at Chickasaw Park because there is no money to pay for the clay, one of the latest pitfalls of the city's budget crisis.
Normally during this time of year, the courts are bustling with tennis players of all ages.
“Every doggone day,” said Dr. Aretha Fuqua, president of the West Louisville Tennis Club. “You can come down here any day, Monday through Friday, after 5, and you'll find people just along here until the lights go out."
“It's not only a game," added Donnie Morris, who volunteers to maintain the courts and teaches youth tennis lessons with the West Louisville Tennis Club. "It’s a way of life giving kids and adults exercise."
Sadly, that's not the case now. The clay courts don't have enough clay, and Metro Parks can't afford to pay for more clay.
“This year, due to budget cuts and constraints that everybody is well aware of, that was one thing that was cut from the budget,” said Layla George, president of Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
Olmsted Parks Conservancy is helping to raise money for clay at the historic courts at Chickasaw Park. Its goal is at least $5,000. So far, it's raised $1,000.
“The message that we're sharing is that every dollar counts," George said. "No amount is too small or too large."
The timing is crucial. The hope is to have the courts open for the Arthur Lloyd Memorial Tournament in June.
“We don't want to deny this generation the opportunity that we had in our generation," Fuqua said. "It's just not right."
The tennis courts are the only free clay courts in the city.
“These courts are ancient," Morris said. "They've been here forever, and it’s just a treat to be able to play on free clay courts. It's just unheard of."
To make a donation to the clay tennis courts, click here.
