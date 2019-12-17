LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One local cafe owner is calling Louisville the cat's meow after adopting out 2,000 cats.
Chuck Patton says his cafe reached the milestone on Saturday.
"I am so humbled by how this community has given their support for our unique little concept," Patton said in an e-mailed statement. "Our community has opened up their homes to more rescue cats than any other cat cafe in the country."
Purrfect Day Cafe says 100% of adoption fees go directly to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Additionally, the owner says the cafe's success has allowed it to donate over $30,000 to the Humane Society.
Purrfect Day opened just 14 months ago.
