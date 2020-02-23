LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Every aspiring singer dreams of one day being on a big stage in front of fans, and that’s what happened Sunday for dozens of young people who have a goal of one day making it big.
“I’m just trying to get my own unique style going here. Just trying to get 'Asa look' as they say,” Asa Makowski, 15, said. The freshman has been playing guitar for five years and takes lessons at Louisville’s School of Rock.
Sunday afternoon, Makowski and dozens of other young people between the ages of 8 and 18 took to the stage at Headliners Music Hall to show friends and family what they’re made of.
“Music is like a really important thing in my life. I love listening to it, playing it and I don’t know what I would ever do without it,” said Sophie Driscoll, who sings and plays guitar.
The showcase was a culmination of 11 weeks of rehearsal and training to which the students could take the stage at Headliners and show off what they learned.
The students performed a several selections from Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl as well as other hits from the 2000s.
“It’s really just letting them explore and discover what is their passion and where does their talent really lie,” said School of Rock owner Melanie Scofield. “The stage is amazing. They turn out the AV, the fog, the lights and it just gives the kids the whole experience.”
After a last-minute sound check and rehearsal, the doors were opened and more than 100 people filled the seats to watch their sons, daughters and friends shine under the stage lights.
For each member, the weekend was a sense of friendship and a group effort — everyone with the same passion.
“None of us know each other but by the time we play instruments with each other it’s like we already knew each other before,” Driscoll said.
Sunday, dreams of being on a big stage became a reality for the 45 students — if only for a night.
“It’s so rewarding cause you put in so much time and effort and to just have it all come together on stage is like the best thing. It’s awesome,” Makowski said.
School of Rock will now begin to work on other showcases that will take part later this spring.
