LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Highlands has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to parade organizers.
John O'Dwyer, president of the Irish Society of Kentuckiana and the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), said the parade, which was set for Saturday, will be made up at a later date, which he did not disclose Wednesday.
"There's an Irish saying: 'Don't iron a four-leaf clover; you might press your luck,' O'Dwyer said. "Well, as we're trying to take care of the community through this event, we didn't want to press our luck and hurt anybody or put anybody in peril. So we will look forward and try to set this up again in the future."
Parade organizers will continue to follow city and state health officials' recommendations when planning and scheduling the makeup parade, O'Dwyer said.
"It's going to be a fun day, and nobody has to be worried about being sick," he added.
On Tuesday, the AOH said the parade will "going on as scheduled barring any extreme circumstance."
Dublin, Ireland, canceled its St. Patrick's Day parade Monday due to coronavirus fears.
