LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Triple Crown of Running will be back next spring.
RAM Racing announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the three races that had been in jeopardy. There are a few changes including new names and some new perks for people who complete all three races.
The company says it felt an obligation to step in and help support a healthy lifestyle and raise money for the Crusade for Children.
The first race is the 5K Fitness Classic on March 7 followed by the 10K City Run on March 21 and the 15K Allstate Hot Chocolate on April 4.
Finishers of each race receive shirts and medals. Runners that complete all three races receive a fourth medal that will interlock with the others to create a crown. Triple Crown finishers also receive a mug filled with hot chocolate, chocolate fondue and dippable treats.
The Hot Chocolate races are a signature event for RAM Racing, which holds them in nearly two dozen cities including three cities in Mexico. RAM Racing runs more than 1,000 events each year. It will team with En Motive, which operates the infrastructure for the races.
The Triple Crown of Running website and social media will remain the same, and registration begins immediately for the racing series.
In June, the Triple Crown of Running race series was abruptly canceled after 35 years, with organizers citing a decline in participation and sponsorship dollars.
