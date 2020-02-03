LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville has been a smoke-free campus for more than four months, and hospital leaders said the change is improving everyone’s health.
VA campuses across the nation went smoke free on Oct. 1 as part of an effort to lessen the negative impacts of secondhand smoke for anyone coming to the centers for medical treatments.
Dr. Patti Weiter, the health behavior coordinator at Louisville’s VA hospital, said the change is also inspiring bigger changes. She sent out 46,000 letters before the switch to explain to veterans how it would work and offer resources for anyone interested in quitting. Since Oct. 1, more than 300 veterans have had consultations with Weiter regarding how to quit smoking and improve their overall health.
“Everyone does it a little bit differently, but it’s been exciting seeing some of the benefits they notice since they’ve quit,” Weiter said.
Randy Rollo, an army veteran and works as the administrative officer for the VA’s education department, started smoking when he was 12 years old and has tried unsuccessfully to quit several times over the last 46 years.
“It’s not easy," Rollo said. "It’s definitely not easy. It’s an addiction."
But when the announcement was made that the campus would go smoke-free, he used that as a goal to quit.
“I can tell you right now; This is something that you really want to have to do," Rollo said. "Nobody can tell you that you need to quit. I heard that for many, many years from friends, family, doctors."
Finally ready, Rollo consulted his doctor in October and they came up with a plan to use medication to assist in his process along with different skills to change his habits. He also started walking and exercising more to minimize any possible weight gain.
Rollo has not picked up a cigarette in four months, and he is noticing a difference in his health. His cough is gone, he can smell and taste, and he feels better. He said that’s motivation to keep going.
“And let’s face it: That extra $200 a month is going into my savings account instead of the tobacco company’s pocket!" Rollo said. "So yeah, that’s big."
If you are looking for information or resources to quit smoking, click here. You should also consult with your doctor. If you are a veteran and would like to quit, you can call Weiter at 502-287-6442.
“You have to be ready to quit," Rollo said. "And when you know you’re ready, take the steps. Reach out to people. It’s tough, and it’s an addiction. But it’s definitely well worth it."
