LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inner city boarding school for at-risk boys received a big donation Tuesday morning.
The Trifecta and Bridgeman Charitable Group presented the West End School with an $18,000 check. The money will be primarily used to pay for the students' upcoming trips to St. Louis and Florida, but Dwight Bransford, the Head of School, said it will be used for more than that.
"Obviously, it gives our kids, which is a primary focus, various opportunities," he said. "And not just our students, but our staff as well. I mean, you use that funding to help with, you know, staff salaries, to help with paying for curriculum."
The West End School has about 140 students from grades Pre-K through 8th grade.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.