LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Salons in Kentucky had to close their doors to clients at 5 p.m. on March 18, not knowing when they’d be able to reopen. And while everyone has been staying health at home, it’s taking a toll on the state of everyone’s hairdos.
By now, roots are showing, ends are splitting, and people are taking matters into their own hands.
Viral videos of at-home hair fails are spreading like wildfire: girls attempting to cut their own bangs, boys using bowls on their heads to cut a straight line, teens attempting to color or bleach their hair, only to have it falling out in clumps.
Although it might be tempting to try and spruce up your quarantine hair on your own, a local salon owner advises everyone to just wait a little longer.
“It’s been really hard for everyone to be closed,” said Marian Sang, who owns Omagi Salon and Spa at the Paddock Shops. “But like our governor says, 'We’re all in this together. And we’ll get through this.'”
Sang said it’s been difficult trying to maintain the business since shutting down nearly seven weeks ago, but she’s been able to adapt. The salon is still closed, but they’re offering curbside pickup for some hygiene, beauty and salon products.
Sang put together a few different “to-go” kits for facials, manicures and pedicures. They include anything you’d need for a spa day at home. The salon is also selling custom color kits for existing clients, because Sang already has their formulas from previous appointments.
The curbside color bags are made to order, because there is a time limit to use the color once it’s mixed up. The kits include all the supplies needed to safely apply the product. Sang cleans everything in the bag with Clorox wipes before putting on a mask and delivering the goods to her clients outside.
And if clients clean out the bottles after using them, they can return the bottles to the salon for a discount. San said the bottles will then be sanitized so they can be reused to save products.
If you’re not an existing Omagi client, and you’re desperate for some fresh color, Sang suggests calling your stylist first. A stylist might be able to suggest a boxed hair color product that could be similar to your existing salon formula. Sang said it can be dangerous to use the chemicals if not done right. It’s also more costly and time-consuming to fix a bad at-home color job.
It may sound trivial or vain to be so concerned about roots showing while a pandemic is sweeping the globe. However, Sang believes offering products and services like this helps remind people that it’s going to be OK.
“Looking at your roots, and you’re still stuck at home, you can feel even more depressed,” Sang said. “Even if it’s just you at home with your dog or your significant other, you still have to look in the mirror. Just that little bit of normalcy, like not having roots, it can mean a lot toward your mental health.”
There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that salons will be able to start opening up on May 25 as long as the businesses are taking extra precautions.
Sang said they are doing everything possible at Omagi to make sure clients and staff will be safe. They will only be able to have one-third of their staff in the building at a time, so that cuts down on how many clients will be able to be seen each day. Sang is now working to create new schedules before booking any appointments.
The salon is also purchasing chlorinated wipes, no-touch thermometers and masks as part of the new safety measures.
Sang said she’s thankful she can begin opening up her business in less than a month, but she’s scared for her fellow business-owners in the restaurant industry. So the salon is trying to support its neighboring business, Martini’s Italian Bistro. If you bring in a receipt from a curbside order for Martini’s when you pick up your to-go kit from Omagi, the salon with give you a $20 credit for a spa service.
